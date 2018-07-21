Transcript for Why is PANDAS so controversial? Medical professionals are divided: Part 4

Entyvio. Relief and iothin reach. Reporter: Even fo Dr. Latimer, Kathryn Ulicki's case was unusual. Kathryn actually surprised . She came and she couldn't swallow anything. She was spitting cup and droolionstantly. Reporter: She was confident she could help. But Dr. Latimer's proposed solutionnds startlg. In aition to hvy duty antibiotics, she wanted to put Kathryn on steroids, believing the injections would suppress her immunetem which D gone haywire. I don't know how you're nnna do wi T steroids. But I'm telling you, you're not going to your like this Reporter: Dr. Latimer says she had seen it work before. But L, giving eroids to a 9-year-old girl? Whewe were with Dr. Latimer, I remember thinking of her like a gladiator. Reporter: Why a gladiator? Bause it's disease that needs to be slayed. Rorter: But Wu'll find if you Google P.A.N.D.A.S., is that there's a long-standin controversy that parents say is thing roadblocks in toad to recovery. Whave a hugproblem wi children not getting appropriate care Reporter: Remem Dr. Susan swedo from the national institute of Al Al she says doctors like herself and . Latimer aren't considereddiators, but rather renegade cowboys. Becausso many other dos refuse to believn. Is a real disorder. So them They dismiss it. Reporr: Or they want more proof. U're skeptalt P.A.N.D.A.S. Exists. Yes. Eporter: Deeply skeptical. Yes. Think the jority of those who believe they have A.N.D.A.S. Just have regular or regular Olds. Reporter: Dr. Donald Gilbert, a neurologist at Cincinnati children's hospital, studied as welas hers, has T to prove strep causes OCD, tics or other psychiatric or neugiconditions in Chen. Where do you think the medical tablishmenisn P.N.D.A.S.? Hink childeurologists are alst uniformly skeal. I think at most this is a very, very rarndition. No. Not rare. Think thathe disordeis unmm it problsomewhere between 1 in 2 in 500 every year. Reporter: In 200 is a huge nuer of chin potenly it is. In the country as a whole, it' far, F under recnized and under treated. It's very different to say, therfew kids tt have thersus say that maybe 10% of OCD cases are caused in this way. Reporte Su're saying it's over diagnosed? Says she's been attacked R P.A.N.D.A. Theory anfaced an onslaught of pubed position medical jonals. I'm going to read toou an e-mail. Reporter: Wed Dr. Swedo another p.a.n.d.a.keptic told "20/20." I think the bear has died. E originaloncept that patientsan present with typical tourette's syndrome or OCD due toau response to P infectios largely beismissed. The whole concept is very tenuous now. Oh, dear. Reporter: What is your reacti tat? It is one man's opinion. And he is wrong. He is just wrong. Like a drum beating. It just won't stop. Maybe kepolitics, if you repeat a lie oftnough it's construed to be the truth. Sohe physicians have been afraid. Reporte caught in the middle of all this medical infighting? Sick children aneir frenzied parents. You're so Tired. Every day, to read papers and undersnd stuff aalk to listen, figure it out." I'm too eep ] Tired to read this And explain it to you. Ju do somethg for my kid, you kn. Do something. Repor Tim sorel saw both sides of the fight making his film. You hav-- these a our numbers. These are swedo's numbers. Ve controver. Reporter: Howenu ha to confro skepticis Often. En find it on TV shows and on Facebook. Reporter:shows likehe drama "Chicago med." Is there any other medical history we should bere he's been dised with P.A.N.D.A.S. P.A.N.D.A.S.? Reporter: That featured A.N.D.A.S.N this episode. And a bse his parents shopped around for a doctor, willinto blame kin's neurologic tics on strep, instead of eating that ey most likely passed it on to him geneticall That right ther that was an attack on me and all the other families that have fought to actually heir childre it hurtsa mom. Repter: Yet the rcted American academy of pediatrics alsoains unconncing there nsufficienproof that strep causes the symptoms. It's only treatment recommendation? Send patients to a specialist. S is all opaer's medical records. Repor oh, my go. Parents tell us this leaves much of T medical cmunity unsure what to do and families like the Barnes's in the lurch. And you have tinh you to every new doctor? Escially becsece mpanies rely for unconventional treatmentich, arker's ca, have runlose to $50,000. You submit to the insurance company. You say, "Pretty please." And they tell you, "No. It's consired experimental." I mean, its brutal. There's just no other wa describe it. Reporter: Which brings us back to Dr. Latimer and her bold idea for getting parker well.'ve the streofuse. I would do plasmapheresis. Reporter: Plasmapheresis, a name as scary as it is invas a ki of dialys for the blood. The go -- get the problematic antibodies out. The probe it require five days in intensive care and C with risncluding szus. You Nan icu. You need someone to sedate the child, put the Lin, and then a hematologyology team Ruthe process. That's what you need., that's what I would do next. He'll bekay. Ecause THAs what I really want. Thank you for being a cowboy. Thanks for being -- just standing up above the grade. Because not easy. Reporr: P.A.N.D.S. Is complicated. It's diffult. 'S dirty. You're in the mud. People yelling at criticizing U gotta bee to take the slings and arrows. Reporter: But it turn, sometimes,here are happy endings. What took this child from this his? What's it like having your daughter back? Reporter:y with us.

