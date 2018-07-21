Transcript for Parents fear for young daughter's safety as her behavior changes dramatically: Part 1

Yo Hou. I'm going to kill you! Shut up! Reporter: Imagine it's your fain full-onrisis. I just kept thinking, "What's ING on witmy?" Reporter: Erratic, explosive behavior developing overnight, a jekyll and hide transftion as 4-year-old. Was just sngs that WER very dmatic and uncalled for, for the situation. Reporter: Sheld tantrumingorur? There have been timhere it was an hour andalf, two hours. Reporter: Alexia Baier has not always been so volatile. Her mom, Vanessa, a special needs acher, dad, Brian, an cond older Sr Kayla all welcomed a very tycal baby gto their loving home outside Chicago. This is her shortly after she was born. And you can just even see she's happy babyhen. Repor you guys E so cute. He was alwaylaughing, smiling. Repor what kind pre-k student washe? She came Hong us, likeit was so great. I love my teachers. I love the school."u know, listof single friend in the classroom. She was on track. She was even advanced in areas. She was just a simple ar-old. Reporter:n track until the winter of 2014 when, as it always does, the petri dish of germs, otherwise known as scmed its first ctim. And that's when her mothers 'S simple sohrturned sinister. She wasn't really wanting to wake up fromshe had mir fever. Repter: And wt did the do say? No G deal, juun mill strep throat. Reporter: A typical course of antibiotics made short work of P. But curiously,the same te the infection disappeared, so did little alexia's bubbly disposio how long until you saw a change? It Leo days la it was defiance and OCD. She just all of a sudden seemed angry. Reporte it hits oveht. Yes. A lot of screaming, a lot of hit and kick ADTs. Reporter: Alarmed teachers ised alexia om the other proolers everesorting to using bookshelves as barricades. They snapped these chill pictes of a classroo chs. Furniture would get tipped over, bins of toys were dumped or thrown at people. When we would try and keep her safe in like an isolated area, she would just continue to elevatel They had to call in the social, the psychologist. Repor wing on in your mind? A lot of an Y know, personal blame about what am I doing wrong? Mccree says therevailing wisdom about a child suddenly acting out usually means trouble at home. But, he says, alexia aomaly. When somebody switches temperaments, we look to see I G changing ae home? Whether it's the parents that are separating, you any violhat they might be exposed to that way. D it just didn'tm to be the case with this family. Thist isn't making sense. Reporter: You're a special needs teacher. Right. Reporteou Speciale de-ealation. Right, exactly. Reporter: Yet, your child is out of control I don't kn how to deescalate my own child. Let me ou Reporter: But things wo become their most dire when prolged tantrums turned into rats towaher family and herself. At one point, the-y even talked about suicide. Telli my 6-year-old, you have to stay in your bedroom because ow what your sister is capable of it was heartbreaking and shenew the whole timeyou know, she had told me, "Something's wrong with alexia's brain. She kn. Reporteo in a Wei W she wasn't even blaming her sister No. Had this connection. And she was telling me, "Sometngappened. Beuse this is not my sister." Yoa No!no! Reporter: Alexia herself knew something was wrong too. What are you doing! Sould cry a say, "Mommy, why can't I be goo St want toe good." That brokmy heart. Reporter:ould start taping episodes.y? He wasn't home a lot. So he wasn't seeing it. A lot ofimes, he W discounting it. Hours a week. Can't be on the phone with you for an hour talkto you day to help you deal wit these situations. Before I really recognized what it was, it wasn't something she could deal with alone. Reporter: Three months of relentless emotional anguish. Th a simple run for milkshakes becomes the final straw. Hi, how can I help you? Can I have three small shamrock shakes? Reporter: Vanessa takes her rls on a seemingly routine treat,nt alexia insists on second She said,mommy, give your milkshake." And I said, "No, alexia." D then, shcounted, "One, two, three." And then, I heard a click. Reporter:od unbuckles her car seat and startsmaging through her er's purse As I picked my head up, she was stabbing me in the eye with my mas wand. I was scar I was scared for all of our safety. This isn't Normal you know 4-year-olds don'tnbuckle their seat belts in the car to stab their mommythe eye wi a mascwand all or a milkshake. Eporter: Y weren't se if you coget home sely. I wasn't, no. I didn't that I wasafe, that Kayla was safe, or that alexia was even safe from hef. Reporter: Out of options, the despparents Fina what F them habeen unthinkable. You had to put your 4-year-old in a psych ward. The hardest nine days of my LI. We could only see her for an a day. She was allowed to call us once a day. Reporter: An hour a day for a 4-year-old? For a 4-year-old, those phone calls that she got a y,pent cryinto me, "Why did you leave me? I need you.I need you me back." Reporter: After those excructing nindays in the psych ward, she had only plhora of prescription drugs to show for it. The drugs rk . No, they me her, like, a shell of her per when she was on this medication, all that happiness was gone. Eporter: Wn "20/20" continues, SNE is suffering from the same strange ckness, and I all on homeideo too. But unlike alexia, this child is suffering in silence. Come back to me parker. Are youthere? Look at mom. Reporter: What's the connection? We had a neuropsychological evaluation done. She asked, "Here anythg else Tu should know?" I said, "Well, she also had strep right befohis all happened." She stopped typin her mputer. She turned and looked at me and said, "Are you Serio

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.