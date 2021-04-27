Parents on feeling "closure" when missing teen's body found week after boat crash

When 19-year-old Mallory Beach went missing after a boat crash, her family and community launched a wide search around the Archers Creek Bridge in South Carolina. Her body was found one week later.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live