Parents of Florida college student recall learning about a devastating discovery

Weeks after he went missing, Christian Aguilar’s body was found in a wooded area in Levy County, Florida. Carlos and Claudia Aguilar spoke with ABC News' Victor Oquendo about their son.

June 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live