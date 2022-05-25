Parents of Taylor Syring remember 6-year-old's ‘big personality’

Kelly Syring described her son as “caring” and “full of life.” Syring drowned during an October 2012 trip to the beach with his stepmom Laura Day on Padre Island, Texas.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live