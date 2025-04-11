Police audio reveals moment Fabio Sementilli's widow learns she's wanted for murder

Monica Sementilli and her boyfriend Robert Baker appeared stunned after learning she was wanted for the murder of her husband.

April 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live