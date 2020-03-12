Police confront suspect about writing fraudulent emails in missing person cold case

“She was upset, you could tell, by being confronted,” Det. Dave Schneider said of interviewing Liz Golyar about impersonating missing mom Cari Farver, and another woman, in emails.
Never back out of her car number even as he definitely was giving me the old evil eye. She was upset he could tell by being confronted. For years and years people have been shouldn't you know other series of issues. The IP addresses show themselves. Who knows. You definitely see a woman who think she's smarter than the police who doesn't recognize. And act she's in an Amtrak. And in this picture you forceful. And uses is equal work because. After forty years. This Wednesday. Detectives started and confronts Liz and tells her he knows she wrote the so called EB confession. Why would you career he's you know I pretty any emails. All these. We're house and unarmed India accuses them in jail. Liz is a type of person where it can be 2 o'clock in the afternoon and you could teller Liz it's 2 o'clock in the and shoots you know its not its midnight this is okay. I'm going hockey. I injured.

