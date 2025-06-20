Police discover new admission that convicted Florida man killed his friend
In messages uncovered by investigators, Pedro Bravo admitted he killed Christian Aguilar. “For the first time, he admitted that he took Christian’s life,” investigator Tom Mullins told "20/20."
June 20, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Additional Live Streams
- Live
ABC News Live
- Live
UN Security Council discusses conflict between Iran and Israel
- Live
Kīlauea volcano in Hawaii erupts
- Live
Tel Aviv skyline amid Israel, Iranian conflict
- Live
Outside NYC courthouse during Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex trafficking trial
- Live
Dow Jones Industrial Average
- Live
Extreme heat building up across the country this weekend, plus severe storms across the upper Midwest
Top Stories
Top Stories
Trump sets 2-week deadline for decision on Iran strike4 hours ago
Israel’s president speaks out about growing conflict with Iran4 hours ago
Man charged with attempted kidnapping of Memphis mayor3 hours ago
Life-threatening heat and storms sweep across US2 hours ago
4th of July travel expected to shatter records4 hours ago
9-year-old girl speaks out after shark attack4 hours ago
Pacers force Game 7 against Thunder in NBA Finals4 hours ago
Key witness and juror in Karen Read trial speaks out4 hours ago
Sherri Papini claims she was abducted by ex-boyfriend in 2016 kidnapping hoax case3 hours ago
How weight-loss drugs are changing health for families3 hours ago
Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ trial resumes after juror issue2 hours ago
Family at the center of the Karen Read trial speak out for the 1st timeJun 20, 2025
Pentagon weighs capabilities of U.S. bombs on battlefieldJun 19, 2025
9 year-old girl speaks out after harrowing shark attackJun 19, 2025
Car plunges into water following police chase in Edmonds, WashingtonJun 19, 2025
SpaceX Starship explodes into massive fireballJun 19, 2025
LA Dodgers say they denied entry to federal officersJun 19, 2025
Communities across America celebrate JuneteenthJun 19, 2025
Juneteenth festival organizers focus on resilience amid attacks on DEIJun 19, 2025
What to know about new COVID variant NB.1.8.1 causing 'razor blade throat'Jun 19, 2025
Trump extends TikTok ban deadline for 3rd timeJun 19, 2025
Social Security fund may run dry sooner than previously expected, trustees sayJun 19, 2025
Iran and Israel continue to trade strikes as President Trump weighs his optionsJun 19, 2025
Freed American-Israeli hostage gets joyful welcome home celebration in New JerseyJun 19, 2025
Khamenei 'cannot continue to exist,' Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz saysJun 19, 2025
Hurricane Erick hits Mexico's Pacific Coast as a Category 3 stormJun 19, 2025
Obama warns US 'dangerously close' to losing democracyJun 19, 2025
Israel-Iran conflict expected to hike US gas prices, experts sayJun 19, 2025
Thieves target FedEx truck in heist of designer pursesJun 19, 2025
The ocean is changing colors, researchers say. Here's what it means.Jun 19, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
Operation Babylift: The 50-Year Journey – A Special Edition of 20/20May 08, 2025
Our Home: Local Action and Global ImpactApr 22, 2025
America’s Care CrisisFeb 13, 2025
Immigration CrackdownFeb 12, 2025
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022