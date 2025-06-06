What police learn after Bonnie Woodward goes missing after shift at nursing home

Police discovered Woodward's abandoned vehicle with the windows rolled down in her work's parking lot. Fmr. Alton Police Det. Scott Golike said it was unusual that Woodward did not cash her paycheck.

June 6, 2025

