Police question Kaitlin Armstrong after her car is connected to Moriah Wilson case

"She was almost emotionless," Austin P.D. Detective Katy Conner said to "20/20" about speaking with Armstrong.

January 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live