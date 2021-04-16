Rebecca Simic and her four children reflect on Mark Winger’s life with their family

More
Simic had four children with Winger and a daughter he adopted with his first wife.
1:17 | 04/16/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rebecca Simic and her four children reflect on Mark Winger’s life with their family

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:17","description":"Simic had four children with Winger and a daughter he adopted with his first wife.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"77094607","title":"Rebecca Simic and her four children reflect on Mark Winger’s life with their family","url":"/2020/video/rebecca-simic-children-reflect-mark-wingers-life-family-77094607"}