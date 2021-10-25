Remembering Joel Kirkpatrick

Joel Kirkpatrick's father and friend remember him as a "brilliant" and "very happy and smiley" boy. On Oct. 13, 1997, the 10-year-old was found murdered in his bedroom in the middle of the night.

