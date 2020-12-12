Transcript for Rodney Reed charged with Stacey Stites' murder: Part 5

at Jimmy, and maybe in a couple other directions, but nothing's really happening. 1996 was an election year. Richard Hernandez won the position of the bastrop sh Hernandez announced that he would solve the murder of Stacey Stites within six months of taking office. Richard Hernandez seizes on the Stites case, and this investigation begins to speed up. Wardlow is looking for a DNA match. That's the smoking gun. Linda Schlueter was another woman who was about 19, who had been abducted and beaten. Linda Schlueter was at this pay phone in bastrop, and there's a man who's kind of bothering her. And he picked up the pay phone next to the pay phone I was on. He proceeded to ask me if he could get a ride. And he said, I'm going to freeze to death. I felt bad, so I said, fine, I'll give you a ride. Once we took a right on main street, he started to get out, and he got back in really quick and he said, don't I get a hug? And the next thing I know, he grabs me by the back of my hair with his left hand and proceeds to slam my face into my steering wheel. There's this incredible fight happening in the car. She basically gets away, and this guy takes her car and drives, and then sort of crash abandons it somewhere down the Deputies arrived, took her into bastrop. They photographed her injuries. They took a statement. I described the man that I gave a ride to. The police automatically knew who he was. They presented six africans-american on a piece of paper. This is the one who attacked me. The police told me that his name was Rodney reed. Mr. Reed was arrested and later he was released without posting a bond. He was just released. The way in which Linda Schlueter was attacked really lent itself to the police narrative of how Stacey Stites was attacked. Rodney reed surfaced as a suwholly and exclusively because he tried to abduct Linda six months after Stacey's murder and a detective told the ranger about the case. And the ranger heard it and said, oh, my god, that sounds like the Stites case. Rocky Wardlow, the lead investigator from the Texas rangers, he's wondering, do we have Rodney reed's DNA on file? And it turns out, they did have a sample of Rodney reed's DNA in the system. Because he had been invol with a woman in 1995, in some sort of a relationship. And she alleged that reed had sexually assaulted her in her apartment. I responded and conducted a crime scene investigation. She ultimately declines to pursue charges against reed. And that case is kind of dropped, but the police retain this biological evidence. Texas ranger rocky Wardlow, he requested that the serologist take the DNA off a washcloth and various other items collected in October 1995 and compare it to the DNA collected from off Stacey Stites' body. It was a match. They found that Rodney reed's DNA was identical to the DNA from the evidence recovered from Stacey Stites' body. My name is Sandra reed, and I am Rodney reed's mother. Richard Hernandez, the sheriff and the city police came to the house, and I knew Richard before he even became sheriff. And they were looking for Rodney. Rodney was not there, so I said, Richard, I said, what is this for? Well, me, I'm thinking it's drugs. Well, look, Richard, I said, now people know Rodney don't sell drugs. He's not a drug dealer. He said, I know, Sandra, but that's what they got. Sure enough, Rodney came home, and I said, well, buddy, and get you some warm clothes, 'cause I'm taking you to jail. So, tsically get Rodney into the police station on a drug-related charge, T it all seems pretty much kind of a ruse in order to ask him about Stacey. I don't sell no drugs. So what are we talking about? Well, let me read you your rights and stuff first though, and then we'll get off into that. Oh, so what we we're talking about is different than -- Yeah. That drug case, I just want to kind of push it off to the side. I'm one of the investigators on the Stacey Stites murder. You're one of the many, many people that we have talked to regarding this case. So talking with you is really nothing unusual, but what I want to know from you is if you know this girl. Have you ever met her or do you even know who she is? No, I do not. I don't know a Stacey Stites. I've seen that stuthe news and stuff like that, but I don't know that person. Never dated her? No, I haven't. What I would like to get from you, if you don't mind, is a written statement stating that I don't know this Stacy Stites. Do you have a problem with that? No, I don't. And along with the statement, what I'd like to do is, if it's okay with you, is to get a sample of your blood. I'll get some saliva samples and some hair samples so that we can compare that with some of the stuff that we already have. I don't mind doing the thing, it's just that I would rather have a lawyer, an attorney present to guide me on what I'm doing. Well, I understand. That's perfectly all right. Okay. David, David, David, David. Yeah? All this here, this stuff here, am I being charged with thing? We'll visit with you later about that. By the time the questioning is over, Rodney is charged with the murder of Stacey Stites. He stated he was a friend. He was aware that Stacey was dead and he was a black male having sex with a white girl in bastrop. Stacey Stites was white. Rodney reed was black. He live in the Texas long enough now what that meant. This case is about to draw big attention to the small town of basrop and spark what many believe would be a Lon to

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.