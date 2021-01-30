Transcript for Scott Falater is taken into custody for killing his wife, 'I don't remember': Part 2

It just didn't seem real. I'm not sure that I was a 100% coherent while I was sitting in the police car. And so I'm not sure that, even until I got to the police station that I was 100% convinced that yarm was dead. Scott falater says in those early first moments while he's in custody, he's confused. He doesn't seem to realize what's happened to his wife or that he may be responsible. My name's John Norman. I was the case agent on the Scott falater case. I was working homicide detail for Phoenix. Okay, Scott. I'm John Norman with the police department. You okay? Yeah. I had seen the word homicide all over the place as I walked into the room. So I asked the detective -- I said, you know, I'm assuming that yarm is dead, since this is homicide. And he said, yes, she is. Obviously you think I did it. I don't -- I don't know what makes you think that. Well, because I had the neighbors staring at your wife when you do it, that's why. Geez. The thing that threw me was that he said that the neighbors had seen me do it. We liked all of our neighbors. None of our neighbors would lie, especially about something that serious. And that threw me for a loop. He is almost in a fetal position. Curled up in that corner, looking stunned, disbelieving that he's in this situation. And he just seemed to meekly accept what detective Norman was saying. Was that, you just murdered your wife. What could bring this on? This interrogation is unusual. A lot of suspects might say, no way. You got the wrong guy. I would never. But Scott just keeps saying, I don't remember. I'm sorry, I don't remember doing it. You remember more than that. No. My approach with Scott was not if you did it, it's why you did it. We were trying to look for a motive why he did it. Something set you off, Scott. Looks to me like he's been caught in the trap, trying to figure a way out. At least to me. You know, he never looks at me when he's talking to me. He's got his head on the wall, got his hands up like this. He's very evasive. All I could say was I don't remember doing anything like that. Nothing that's related to hurting yarm at all. I just don't know. I loved her. I've been married all my adult life. She certainly didn't deserve to die. She's a good wife. A great mother. What will I do? I -- No, I'm not gonna buy his story when I got an eyewitness watching him drowned her. No. His story was hogwash. How'd you get the blood on you? What blood? The blood all over your neck. Strangely, there is no blood on Scott's crisp white shirt or his red pajama bottoms, but detective Norman sees some on his neck. Here? I didn't know there was blood on me. I'm sorry, I didn't know there was blood on me. He didn't know it was there, no. I was thinking, you didn't take a good enough shower. That's what I was thinking. How'd you cut your hand? Scott falater is slow to respond. So, you can read that either he's truly disoriented and confused or maybe he's cooking up a defense on the spot. Forget that too? I don't remember putting it on. It was open and shut. Because I'm thinking, well, he's going to be finger printed, photographed and booked into jail on murder one. He'll need a really good attorney to defend him. Well, you got the blood on the back of his ear there. You got to take a swab of that. You got verify that that's the wife's blood. Which pretty much puts him at the crime scene. The only thing I believed about hits story was that his name was Scott falater, pretty much. I didn't need to hear anymore. So I was done. Neighbors saw me pushing her in the pool? Yes, sir. Well, actually, it was a lot more described than that. I was under the impression that she had drowned. You've got to be kidding me. Absolutely not. After the interrogation, it had not dawned on me that she had been stabbed at that point. Scott is arrested. He's charged with first-degree murder. And if convicted he is facing the death penalty, potentially. So he's decided he's going to go public and tell his stunning side of the story somewhere else, on "20/20". I know the truth was that I went to bed and when I woke up, my wife is dead and the cops have me on the floor. What happened between then,

