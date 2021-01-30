Transcript for Scott Falater, sentenced to life in prison, misses his children 'terribly': Part 10

It's the time set for 13703 hearing. Is the state ready? Yes. Judge Reinstein had to decide whether or not the death penalty was going to be impose for Scott falater. On behalf of Mr. Falater, we are here and ready to proceed at this time. Attorneys that represent people in death penalty cases and have a sentencing where they're facing death, I think there's an anguish and a horror that we all feel and just fear. In a capital punishment case like Scott falater's, you go through a second sort of mini-trial when you're deciding whether or not you're going to impose the death penalty or a life sentence. Both sides present testimony, including friends, family, and people who knew Scott from church asking the judge to spare his life. He was thoughtful and caring about other people. I definitely see him as a teacher and a role model for people around him. I don't believe the death penalty is appropriate for this man. The state needs to show there was an aggravating factor, one of them just being how brutal the crime was. Yes, he does deserve the death penalty, and it is because of what he did that night. And the children also pleaded for their father's life. They had already lost their mom. They didn't want to lose their dad. I'd like to tell the judge that -- um, I love him more than anything else in the world and I'd like to be with him again sometime. Michael said, I love him more than anything else in the world. And he had some tears flowing silently down his cheek. And so did more than a few people watching the trial. And then Scott falater himself, before the judge who will decide his fate, defending his own life. I accept the responsibility that it was I that killed her. I am certainly sorry for the pain that yarm must have felt that night. With the victim's relatives pleading for lenience from the judge, it did seem to weigh on him. It is ordered that the defendant be sentenced to serve the remainder of his natural life in the department of corrections. Dated this 10th day after January. His sentence was life without parole. He did not give the death penalty. In the end, he was sentenced to life in prison. Now, more than two decades later, you may wonder, what's become of the man who claimed he killed in his sleep? And we're just waiting for them to T us in. This is Scott falater today, serving that life sentence in an Arizona prison. Hello. I was able to briefly speak with him via video conference. It's a rare opportunity because typically, Arizona does not allow TV interviews with inmates. We're in the middle of a pandemic, and I understand you were personally impacted by covid-19. Back in June, I got very sick, and I'm still getting my sense of smell and taste back even after all this time. Scott, your children, Michael and Megan, they both supported you during your trial. What is your relationship like with them today? My daughter has not talked to me in some time. She said, "Coming to visit you I feel so bad afterwards." And I told her, you know what? Move on. Do what you have to do to live a good life. I couldn't be prouder of both of them. Whether they want to talk to me or not, I will go to my grave extremely proud of both of them. I can hear the emotion in your voice. Do you -- Yeah, yeah. I miss them terribly. I love them terribly, you know. I'm so sorry for what I did to them. Scott, have you forgiven yourself? No. No, I doubt I ever will. Do you believe your wife has forgiven you? I think about what she had to go through that night and the -- the pain and the terror she had to feel. I can't even fathom. So, you know -- but I believe that she would be willing to be more understanding and forgiving of me than I feel right now about myself, yes. Forgiven or not, Scott, who was very active in his church before all of this says he was eventually ex-communicated as a result of his conviction. How hopeful are you that you may, despite that sentence, one day be released? I don't plan on it. I don't expect it. I really have no plans of going anywhere but here. Have your thoughts changed at all about what you believe happened that night? I cannot swear on a stack of bibles that I was sleepwalking, all I can say is, I do not know what happened. I understand the trauma and the suffering that this whole thing caused and it's on me. There's no one else I can place the responsibility for. You know, it's on my shoulders, and I accept that. And I have to move on. Scott falater's son, Michael, was a teenager when his father went to prison. He's all grown up now with a family and a wife of his own. What does he have to say to his father? Hey, Mike. Hi, I'm a new customer

