Transcript for Scott Falater testifies, prosecutor floats possible motive in wife's killing: Part 8

Day four of the sleepwalking murder trial takes some interesting twists and turns. Watch enough trials, and you'll see a jailhouse snitch testify. They clink into the courtroom in handcuffs and leg Irons, and they testify for the prosecution, but not in this case. Two of Scott falater's cellmates testified for the defense. While he was in jail, cellmates said that they heard unusual activity and saw him appearing to walk in his sleep. He was like in a daze. And then he walked straight for the cell door. He looked out the door. And I remember saying, what's the matter? What's going on? All of a sudden I heard this noise and it was movement, you know. And Scott got up, went over to the door and shook the heck out of the door, just like, shaking it, you know. And I said, Scott, is there something wrong? He never answered me. Were they making it up? I always had kind of doubts about their testimony, a little bit, but we still went ahead and used them anyway. All right. You're excused, thanks. Call your next witness. Yes, we would call Michael falater. I think the other witnesses that were very powerful were the kids, when Megan and Michael, took the stand defending their father. Would you please tell us your name? Michael David falater. And is your dad Scott falater? Yeah. I don't know how I did it. I know I had to be strong. I know I had to tell the truth and answer the questions, and I believe that's what I did. And you're aware that your dad has been charged with the first-degree murder of your mother? Yeah. It has to enter the jury's mind. What do the kids think? Do the kids buy this? Do the kids believe their father was a sleepwalker? Do the kids believe their father was capable of cold-blooded murder? Did your mom and your dad love each other? Yes. Did you ever see your dad have much of a temper over the years? No. Ever see him blow up and get mad? I have seen him angry before, but I have never actually seen him go into a rage or, you know, do anything. They were very clear that they had loved their mother, but they loved their father. And, you know, they didn't blame him and they were supportive. Your honor, our next witness will be the defendant Scott falater. The biggest witness was Scott falater himself. Defendants rarely take the witness stand. Why don't they take the witness stand? It's usually a really bad idea. Have you had a difficult time accepting the fact that you were the one that stabbed her? Yeah. I mean, I -- it took me a very long time, probably several weeks before I could really even admit it openly to myself, that I had actually done that. Why did he take the witness stand? He had to. The cases where you take the stand are cases where you have no criminal record and you have to convince the jury of your state of mind. And the only thing on trial was his state of mind. Scott, did you knowingly kill your wife? Objection. Asked and answered. Overruled. No, not at all. I couldn't knowingly kill her. No one deserved it less than anyone I know than her. Do you have any memory at all of stabbing her? No. No, I do not remember doing that. The hard questions come during cross-examination. Prosecutor Juan Martinez tries to show the falater marriage wasn't so happy. He reminds Scott falater that a coworker testified falater had called his wife dumpy. Scott made a comment -- dumpy women or girls make really good wives and mothers. Did he use the word "Dumpy" or overweight? I am not sure it was the word dumpy or overweight. But you know, he was trying to say that, you know, you didn't have to have a perfect woman or perfect girl to be a good mother or good wife. Take a look at that woman. Does that woman appear to you to be dumpy? She is not dumpy, sir. The word dumpy was never my word. In fact, he did several times where he took witnesses' words and put them in my mouth. The prosecutor, Juan Martinez, who had been grasping for a motive throughout this trial, seized on a remark made in the notes of a psychologist who'd interviewed Scott falater in jail. See that there? Yes, I do. A phrase Scott used during their conversation. It does say unforgivable sin, doesn't it? Yes, it does. Juan made the biggest thing out of this that somehow yarmila had committed some kind of a horrible something, suggesting unfaithfulness by yarmila. And he kept trying to grind on that to make that a motive. When you say "Unforgivable sin," it suggests that she had cheated on Scott falater, but that's really not the case is it? I'm not suggesting that anybody committed the sin of adultery. I can't get into Mr. Falater's head and look to see what he considered to be an unforgivable sin. It is his phrase. So when you uttered the word unforigvable sin, what did you mean? I felt that perhaps I had committed the unforgivable sin by killing yarm. And that obviously was bothering me a lot. When a defendant takes the stand, the whole case starts to hinge on the defendant's testimony. Does the jury like the defendant or not? Does the jury believe the defendant or not? And if they don't, then you've lost your case. All rise, please. Ladies and gentlemen, as I told you yesterday, now's the time for the lawyers to give their closing arguments in the case. All of the bizarre and baffling and surprising evidence came down to this -- did Scott falater innocently kill his wife in his sleep, or did he fake it to cover up her murder? This was the person in his life. This was his soulmate. This was his friend. This was his companion. She meant everything to him. This was his emotional support. You don't go out, when you have someone like that, and kill them. This guy here killed his wife, and he is guilty of first-degree murder. It is a courtroom drama. Is a jury going to be able to be convinced that such a heinous violent act was done by someone

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.