Transcript for ‘The Secret in the Suitcase’ | 20/20 Event Special Friday at 9|8c on ABC

The last thing you would expect this to find a suitcase with. The human body and they were crazy in love at first but quickly became tumultuous the big question is. So did he get it. There were infidelities they'd fight I think elected dropped. People like to believe. That someone was capable of committing this type of its accused of cutting up his body and throwing it into the Chesapeake Bay. There was no doubt what was to set up. Given legs Ballmer gracious and the person who did that look like a monster but sometimes killers looked just like Melanie like. Do you ever angry enough to want to see him dead there were times I wanted him gone both gone doesn't mean. Debts. I believe that Melanie was. Wrongfully convicted they couldn't find any forensic evidence whatsoever. To establish that this was a crime scene. Do you still insist that your and it's pabst blue. Sixteen years after the horrifying murder the old new jailhouse interview as Melanie McGuire went from Rupert. Who do you think he'll tell us that new details stunning audio recordings. Or put forth with. This secret in that suitcase just when you thought you knew everything about this crime it turns out. It isn't the end of this story. We need to one twin true crime event special Friday night in central. On the scene.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.