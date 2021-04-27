Security video shows Missouri woman getting marriage license two days before murder

Mark Price, the Randolph County Recorder of Deeds, said Molly Watson “was quite pleasant to talk to” when she applied for a marriage license on April 25, 2018.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live