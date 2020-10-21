Transcript for How a sexual assault survivor’s words led to arrest of her attacker

What kind of ring dizzy from coast to your mom wins. It was a seven carat pear shaped diamond rain huge. It was not a real time and it was made this easy cubic zirconium surmount partisan realignment cease and. Now misty has. And she says he didn't seem to like her rider I felt like something's not right here and he knew that and he accuses her of stealing that big feet. Diamond ring. Things get worse for misty after Nat. That was how he started separating me out from everybody else. I'm getting in trouble mar office and it. I am how did you extra chores around the house. I'm spending a lot of time in my bedroom not able to go out these. Forcing you to stage venture all day and then my life changed. He came upstairs he said I think I have a way that we can. Work this out. Guaranteed. Asked meeting meeting downers long afterwards. Was it in this ball where he touched yeah intensity in more places in this in the house in my room. This went on for a month and I couldn't tell anybody. Are you feel like I could because he was gonna believe me. I felt trapped in a 18 to stop. So eventually you did find a way I did I told my mother and my mother and that moment became a hero. Because she immediately expected action Xia who called the cops. And they came over. And I interviewed with him and they taking away. I was an assistant criminal district attorney and solicit. A sexual assault of a child he would he really groom this little girl. We were going to trial but at the last minute he planned. He pled no contest. And he was sentenced to ten years in the Texas department criminal justice.

