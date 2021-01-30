Transcript for Sleep experts testify in Scott Falater's sleepwalking defense: Part 6

pool and now he's holding her down underwater. Appears she is floating in the water. Two years after he stabbed his wife to death, Scott falater went to trial here in Phoenix. His sole defense was sleepwalking. He says he has no memory of the brutal attack. When he stabbed his wife to death. They have a genetic defect in the brain between deep sleep and arising into dreaming sleep. Scott falater said he was Sleepwalking. Sleepwalking the entire time. That defect means they can get up and not be awake and behave strangely. Never, ever wake up a sleepwalker. I'm waking him up. No! Ah, that's a myth. What most people knew about sleepwalking came from, like, situation comedies. Ralph, my Ed's gone. He's walking in his sleep again. Someone just walking around with their hands out and their eyes closed. Steve? If you really knew what the research is showing and what can happen, you wouldn't be joking about it. They're enormously strong. That it's not just one stab wound, it's 44 stab wounds. Another thing that's common is they don't recognize the person they've attacked. There's no face recognition. The closest analogy I've been able to come up with to it in my mind is that it's like an accidental killing. This is no accident. 44 stab wounds, putting her head underwater in a pool. I tell you, I did not do that intentionally. I did not plan to do anything like that. I did not wake up and do something like that. If I had waken up, I would have been totally horrified. It was a brutal eruption of vicious violence from a man who was known as mild-mannered, which was a perception that added credibility to the notion well, maybe he was asleep. Nearly a year after killing his wife, Scott falater is escorted from his jail cell to a nearby hospital to undergo a sleep study. He was in shackles, so I could hear him coming down the hallway. He was accompanied by two guards that stayed with me the entire night. Over four nights, he's wired up to electrodes and monitors that measure the depth and quality of his sleep. In the end, though, the results are ambiguous. The defense says they do show that Scott falater has a propensity for sleepwalking, but the state says they do not. Let the record reflect the members of the jury, all counsel and the defendant. Mr. Kimerer, you want to call your next witness? The defense brings in two heavyweight sleep experts. I direct the sleep disorders center. A ph.d doctor, yes. And director of their sleep disorder service. They are leaders in the field of sleepwalking violence. Their names are on scientific studies and in textbooks. I wouldn't say that I was a little concerned. I would say that I was a lot concerned. They hired two of the, what I consider to be, prominent experts in the field. And so I knew that there was some viability to their defense, and it's something I knew I had to combat. The two had just finished working on a sleepwalking defense case in Canada where that defendant was acquitted. During the trial, five psychiatrists testified that Kenneth parks could have been sleepwalking when he drove from pickering to Scarborough and killed his mother-in-law and wounded his father-in-law. And after a trial where Dr. Broughton was a key witness saying, "Yeah, I believe he was sleepwalking," the man was acquitted. The park case provides something that you can tell a jury to look at and say, "See, it is possible." You have conducted an evaluation of Scott falater in this case, have you not? Yes, I have. And have you reached an opinion regarding whether he was sleepwalking at the time he killed his wife? It's my strong belief that that was the case. Do you have an opinion whether Scott falater was in a sleepwalking state when he stabbed his wife? In my opinion, he was. Scott's case is really about as pure a case as you can find. A pure case of a sleepwalking violence case at its purest form. He was walking around like with a bomb in him that could go off, and he just didn't know it was there. And I understand people's reluctance to accept something as far-fetched as sleepwalking, but there is no other explanation. Scott falater says he remembers none of this, but he and his sleepwalking experts speculate as to how this killing might have happened. Sleep deprived and stressed out from problems at work, Scott crashes into bed and then, rising in a sleepwalking state. He gets the idea, now, I'm going to try to fix the pool It's not unusual for sleepwalkers to want to finish something they've done or something they habitually do. I suspect that his wife missed him and got up to find him and bring him back. Yarmila comes and interrupts him in his sleepwalking state, which the experts will tell you is a dangerous thing to do. They do attack and attack abruptly and with viciousness and extraordinary strength. She went out there and disturbed him some way, and it may have just been nothing more than putting her hand on his shoulder. You know, "Honey, come back to bed." He sees her not as his wife, but as some threat that his instinctual brain responds to while he's asleep, and he decides to dispatch the threat. And that is when Scott falater attacks. You were involved in the search of the garage and the cars? Officers who searched the falater home tell the jury how they spotted a clue that could easily have been overlooked. Every box, every bag, and the vehicles were where we actually found the evidence that connected Scott to the murder.

