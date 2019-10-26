Transcript for 'Slender Man' attackers describe to police the evolution of murder plot: Part 5

What did you think was going to happen after you stabbed Payton? I don't really know. I figured that I'd get in trouble eventually, though, because mommy always says that whatever you do catches up to you eventually. And it did. About halfway during the interview with Morgan, I got up and I took a little break. I went and met with detective trousonney and we sort of compared notes. I just remember looking at him going, "This is the most unbelievable story I've ever heard." Who's ever heard of two 12-year-old girls planning for six months to kill one of their best friends? We had no idea how difficult it was not to tell anyone. We would all be together. It was a flawless plan, actually. I think they wanted to kill Payton because they felt Payton was accessible in that way. You know, they didn't have a lot of friends. She was somebody that they would be able to get to be alone with. Did you ever talk about killing Bella in the bus, at the birthday party? We did sometimes, but we made sure we whispered. Granted, the bus was really loud, but people are eavesdroppers. We used code words like for knife, we meant -- we used Okay. And for the killing we would use words like itch. There were actually three plans that were devised to kill Payton. Morgan said that at her birthday party while Bella was sleeping we were going to like duct tape her mouth shut, stab her in the neck and then leave. Morgan was going to put on a set of headphones connected to her iPad and set an alarm to wake her up in the middle of the night, like 2:00 in the morning. She would wake up Anissa. But we didn't stab her in bed. We were too sleepy and tired to maybe -- we were at skateland. That was the original plan? Yeah, until it changed. So 5:30 in the morning comes and they wake up and they get up, start playing with silly putty and playing with their iPad and playing dress-up. And while Payton is putting on a pink princess dress, the two start talking and they start devising plan number two. Morgan said, "Hey, we could go to the park and kill her in one of the bathroom stalls." Was Bella around at that time? I - yeah. Bella -- we were playing dress-up. And Bella was putting on a costume in the bathroom. It's mind-boggling, how do you one minute want to play like a normal 12-year-old and then switch back to "Oh wait, we're going to kill her"? We asked Morgan's mom if we could go down to the park 'cause we were gonna do it then in the bathroom stall and, like, sit her on the toilet. There was a drain for blood to go down. And when does she take the knife? She took it before we left. Where did she get it from? Her kitchen. So who left the house with it? I think Anissa did. It was in the bag. To me she was trying to deflect the blame from herself back onto Anissa. How did you know that she grabbed one? 'Cause she showed it to me as we were walking to the park. Morgan lifts up her jacket and shows Anissa that she's got this knife in her waistband. What were you thinking? I was thinking, "Dear god, is this really happening?" She told us we had to kill her. Who did? Anissa. There was a lot of deception in Morgan's interview. It seems like Anissa is saying this is what happened but when you listen to Morgan she always says, well, I think that Anissa did it. I think this happened. I think Anissa told me too. Anissa might as well. I'm sort of foggy because I've been trying to block it out. They then walk to the park. They go into the bathroom at the park. They're in the bathroom stall and they're kind of passing the knife back and forth. From what I read on the computer, it's easier to kill people when they're either asleep or unconscious, and it's also easier if you do not look them in the eyes. Anissa tells me that she actually tries to knock Payton out. I kinda went like that to her forehead and banged her head up against the concrete. And you were doing this to knock her out so you guys could kill her in there? Yeah. They lose their nerve. They don't kill her at that point. They then go outside. They leave the bathroom and they start to walk through the park. And that's when plan three is devised. I say, "Hey guys, why don't we go take a walk around the block?" And that's when I pointed out to Morgan the trees and bushes and all that and say, "We can take her in there and do the deed." We led her there and tricked her. How did you trick her to get down there? We said that we were going to go bird watching. People who trust you become very gullible. And it was sort of sad. And once they got closer to the woods, they had suggested that they play a game of hide and seek. They walked deeper and deeper into the woods and then Morgan said that she would go off and count, and that Payton and Anissa should go hide. She was gonna hide one place, I was gonna hide another. And then Morgan and I were gonna be like lionesses chasing down a zebra. I was gonna tackle her and then Morgan was gonna do the stabbing. Anissa passes the knife back to Morgan and Morgan's like, "All right, I'll do it only if you tell me when to do it." So I started walking away, and then like when I was five feet away I said, "Now." I'm, like, I'm meant -- go ballistic, go crazy, make sure she's down. I couldn't believe these words were coming out of a 12-year-old's mouth. It's awful. What did you do next? I already told you. What was that? Stab, stab, stab, stab, stab. In all my years of law enforcement, never heard anything like this. It's almost as if they are writing their own story. They're living their own creepypasta story. You'd look at that video and say, "See? She's bloodless. She's just cold-hearted. She was going to kill." And other people said oh, she's so clearly disturbed. Do you remember leaving the park to go to the woods? They just wanted to go on a walk. Who could ever see something like this coming? Like nobody. And you were 12 years old. Exactly. Oblivious. They made the wrong turn at each point to the point where it just was out of control. You just have to think about this locomotive that is just going down the tracks and there's no brakes on it. Is it possible that we have that extremely rare thing going on here which is we just have an evil 12-year-old?

