Son testifies about how he says his dad killed Bonnie Woodward

“It’s like watching the weight of the world being lifted off this young man’s shoulders,” Illinois special prosecutor Jennifer Mudge said about seeing Nathan Carroll testify.

June 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live