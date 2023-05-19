Teacher Arnie Reyes lays tributes to students lost at Robb Elementary

Arnie Reyes was in a classroom with 11 students at Robb Elementary and was the only person to survive from that room. Reyes said he's laid gifts at the gravesites of Uvalde victims to mark holidays.

May 19, 2023

