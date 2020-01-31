Transcript for Ted Bundy pretended to need help to lure women: Part 2

You've written about how things did actually get disturbing, but at the time, the age you were at, it was mostly just confusing? Yeah, it was confusing. And you didn't tell your mom? No. He had become naked during the course of a game of hide and go seek, and I was very confused by that. You said his eyes changed. His eyes changed. And I got a real sense of direction at that moment of looking into his eyes. With him there, naked, that this was extremely dangerous and bad. Can you describe to me what your relationship was like in 1974? Well, it had changed. You know, we got together in the fall of '69, so we'd been together several years. And things changed in that he would start walking home late at night and rather than spending the night at my house -- just subtle changes where I felt like maybe I was losing him. You thought maybe, worst-case scenario, he's seeing someone else? Right. Never in my dreams did I think he was out stalking women and then eventually abducting and murdering women. Lynda Ann Healy was a very popular young woman, because she was on the radio five days a week at 7:00 in the morning. And she gave the ski report. In all my years of studying murder, I never heard of an abduction quite like the Lynda Ann Healy abduction. I was one of many who listened to her in the morning, and I realized the day that she wasn't on the air that there was something unusual. She never showed up for work. Bundy used to frequent a bar called Dante's tavern. On the last night of her life, Linda Ann Healy went to Dante's with a girlfriend of hers. Bundy probably did follow them home and waited. And he checked the front door, and it was unlocked. This is what makes this abduction so incredibly surreal. He goes down in the basement, enters Healy's room. He's aware that there's another bedroom on the other side. He would tell a writer later that he choked her. He moves her off the bed. He takes her nighty off of her, hangs it up in the closet, and he makes the bed. Almost like in a military and he carries her into the night. Takes her down the front steps and to wherever his car's parked, and puts her in there. He would turn the passenger seat around so it was flat. And I asked him why he did that and he said, well, because that's the way he puts the cargo how's that for disgusting? Once he got to the girls tot destination he raped them, bludgeoned them. Dawn went missing. Then you have the abduction from of Susan Rancourt from central Washington state college. Susan Rancourt, in ellensburg was on her way to a meeting to see about being a dorm counselor. In may of 1974, Roberta Kathleen parks went missing. And in those days, it was reported just as a missing student. And these young women started disappearing and people started wondering, what's going on here? And then Brenda ball was abducted near the flame tavern. She wasn't a college student. That made it all the more challenging, because it adds to the randomness of the victims. He took his victims from where he could fit in. I mean, he fit in great. This is the psychological factor. You don't think a killer of women is going to be a good looking, articulate young man. You're not thinking in terms like that. Georgeann Hawkins was a student at the university of Washington. Georgann was abducted in June of 1974. She disappeared from an alley one night behind Greek row. Being a university district, people are walking around all hours. She went down the alley, there was Bundy. I was moving up the alley using a briefcase and some crutches. And a young woman walked down. I saw her round the north end of the block into the alley and stop for a moment and then keep on walking toward me. About halfway down the block I asked her to help me carry the briefcase. Would we walked back up the does he look like a killer? Nah. Does he look like an abductor of no. He looks like somebody in need. He's on his crutches. I went to his room one night. He had crutches leaning against the wall by the door to his room. I asked him, what is that for? And he said that his landlord had hurt himself and was on crutches, but he was gonna take the crutches back to the rental place, so that made sense to me. So they weren't his, according to him? Right. He had placed a crow bar behind the right rear tire. Basically when I reached the car what happened was when I knocked her unconscious with the crowbar. He hit her with such force that she came out of one of her shoes, and both her earrings flew off. There were some handcuffs there along with the crow bar, and I handcuffed her and put her in the passenger side of the car and drove away. They drive to a spot he's already picked out. Off the main highway. Sometimes he would even check the moon so he wouldn't need his headlights to see what I'm doing. And the speed with which she had to have been abducted tells you that probably the person had done this before. We really could not find anything definitive that tied all the victims together. The long and short of it was that I again knocked her unconscious and strangled her. Ted loved nighttime because he could be out but not be seen. But then there's the day where he took two girls in broad daylight.

