Transcript for Former televangelist Tammy Faye dies after cancer battle: Part 10

I think the eyes are so important. There's a documentary called "The eyes of Tammy Faye," which is so beautifully done. She was still -- A pariah. Her second husband, roe Messner, was in prison. When we first met Tammy and talked to her about making a documentary about her she was quite reluctant. She said, "I've been so abused and tormented by the media." Thanksgiving 1998, Tammy returns to heritage usa for the first time. If you're with Tammy and you have a camera, you just always keep the camera rolling because you never know what you're going to get. When we got there we actually weren't going to film because the chain was up. And she said, "Oh, no, no, no. Don't worry about that." And she got out of the car, and opened the gate herself. And she became really emotional. Jim would have never allowed a chair like this, it would have been painted. The chairs were rusted, and it was, like, tumbleweeds even. And, her heart breaks, 'cause she put her heart, work, and soul into this place. And how I would love to put a fresh coat of paint on it, and make it live again. Everyone's attitude was changed in seeing that documentary. They understood her. And not only understood her, but loved her. People either hate your voice or they love it. There's no in between. One of the amazing things about Tammy was -- her relationship, actually, to the gay community in general. I mean, very early on during the AIDS epidemic there's footage of her embracing, someone who's identified as HIV positive. At a time, back then, when, you know, people were sort of, you know suggesting people with HIV should be quarantined. When I was going through my worst part of my life, I was hurting so bad, it was the gay community that found me and cared about me. And I'll always love you for that. She contracted cancer, had a lot of really tough chemotherapy and treatments. You just feel different with this stuff going in you, I don't know how to explain it. Tammy called us up and said she didn't have very long to live and she wanted us to document it. I'm really not a person who keeps secrets. If something goes wrong, I'm the first one to tell it. Once you put it out in the open and it's out in the open, it's honesty. It will help me to share and it will help them. And then the irony was that she didn't die. I had a wonderful doctors visit just about four days ago. Every bit of the cancer is gone. I am one happy lady today. ?????? My name is Tammy Faye Messner. But they would probably as Tammy Faye Bakker, with 2 Ks. You know she went on, and, and starred in a couple of reality TV shows. She was on "The surreal life." I've never seen "Surreal life." Maybe it's a good thing so I don't know what I'm in for. If I knew what I was in for I probably wouldn't do it. God help me. I mean she was really the person who held that house together. Ron Jeremy, the porn star was her friend. I own the organ that was in Frank Sinatra's house. Really? I own the organ that was in many, many movies. As I think often happen in Tammy Faye's life, people laughed at her at first. Be yourself, be yourself in every way. And then by the time the show was over, said, "Wow, she was like a mom to me." Tammy Faye just announced she has inoperable lung cancer. I remember when I saw her on "Larry king." I'll never forget it. I watched it live like everybody else. She recently reached out to us, saying that talking to her public makes her feel stronger. It's tough for us to see Tammy Faye looking so weak. How are you doing, dear? I'm doing pretty good considering the circumstances, Larry. And it's a heart rending thing, I think it's quite understandable for people to think, "Why would she do that?" And I think she was really trying to say to people, "We're all going to die. This is what it is. Life is just temporary." And I think it was a very brave and selfless thing of her to do. Now you've always been so upbeat, the feeling of god being with you. Does that remain? That remains consistent. I talk to god every single day. And I say, "God, my life is in your hands and I trust you with me." She believed that when she took her last breath, that she would see the one who she loved and talked about and sang about and cried about, which gave her not only courage, but it gave her something to smile about. Then two days later, she died and I thought, "You know, that is just like Tammy Faye to go on TV and to share her experience and her suffering when she's actively dying." She certainly spent the money, and enjoyed that lifestyle, but there was somebody there of value, and somebody whose heart was genuine. And the people who knew her, and worked with her, understood that. Give us a song! ??? If life hands you lemons start making lemonade ??? When life hands you a lemon, start making lemonade. Literally, I know she's in heaven, but I wish that was on her stone, because that was her. She did it at every turn. She was constantly the one to look on the brighter side of life. ?????? So you might think Jim Bakker has faded into obscurity, but he's back. And he's doing what you would figure Jim Bakker might be doing right now. When you give $300 you're getting beautiful Christian items. I never thought they would let him back on to beg for money again. Help us stay on the air.

