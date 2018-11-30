Texas couple's wedding anniversary celebration ends in tragedy: Part 1

More
Sandy Melgar told police she and her husband had gone out to dinner to celebrate their 32 years of marriage and then got into their Jacuzzi tub at home.
6:27 | 11/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Texas couple's wedding anniversary celebration ends in tragedy: Part 1

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59533338,"title":"Texas couple's wedding anniversary celebration ends in tragedy: Part 1","duration":"6:27","description":"Sandy Melgar told police she and her husband had gone out to dinner to celebrate their 32 years of marriage and then got into their Jacuzzi tub at home. ","url":"/2020/video/texas-couples-wedding-anniversary-celebration-ends-tragedy-part-59533338","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.