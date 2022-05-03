Texas man denies killing parents, in first TV interview from prison since conviction

Brandon Dale Woodruff said he wakes up “every day and hope[s] for the best” while serving a life sentence after a jury convicted him in 2009 of murdering his parents, Norma and Dennis Woodruff.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live