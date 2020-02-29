The last time anyone saw 15-year-old Leah Freeman: Part 1

Nick McGuffin was a senior when he dated Freeman, then a freshman, in their hometown of Coquille, Oregon. On June 28, 2000, he said he dropped her off at a friend’s house.
7:29 | 02/29/20

