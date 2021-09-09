Transcript for The touching handmade gift David Casimes received after losing his dad on 9/11

Cool right after September 11 so many of us remember a nation pulling together to prove that fear and hatred. Had not won. Everywhere you turn you saw an American flag. Driving down the streets of that was just like a tunnel. Of American flags just the sign of them solidarity. It unified us somehow. The women tell us strangers. Sent them what they Coolidge. Real trains and it's you know stuffed animals for the kids books and just like gaining Ellis McEntee me and that's from Hawaii. Teddy bears from having to ask. I had one woman who gave me. Good dollar fifty and she said that this is all that she can she can give and she is a waitress and she will send me more money when she cast. David Cassini this was of BB when he received a quilt. And he pushed the women at a place called JoAnne fabrics you that he slept under their quilt for years. It's something that I could. Hold onto at night you know. It was supporting in that people from Joann fabrics in Pennsylvania we're support may never know but that the west side. Days ahead. So two weeks ago we tracked down some of those kind strangers. From that craft store. All those years ago. I'm so thankful that. East cherry did and it gave him comfort everything years. I hope that. You will hold it in your heart forever.

