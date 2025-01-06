Trailer: 20/20 ‘The Lies Beneath’ airs Jan. 10th on ABC

What really happened to a seemingly happy couple when one of them went missing? The new 20/20, “The Lies Beneath,” premieres Friday, Jan. 10th at 9/8c on ABC Network. Stream later on Hulu.

January 6, 2025

