Trailer: 20/20 ‘The Rose Petal Murder’ airs May 2nd on ABC

A crime scene strewn with rose petals. A story of love, betrayal, and murder. The all-new 20/20 "The Rose Petal Murder” premieres Friday, May 2nd at 9/8c on ABC Network. Stream on Hulu.

April 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live