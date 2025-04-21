Trailer: ‘Betrayed’ – 20/20’s ‘Bad Romance’ series airs April 22nd on ABC

An engaged woman and her mom are murdered. Who would target the pair in cold blood? The new episode of 20/20’s ‘Bad Romance’ limited series airs Tuesday, April 22nd on ABC Network. Stream on Hulu.

April 21, 2025

