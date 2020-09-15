Now Playing: Ohio mayor says secretary of state is pretending to care about voters

Now Playing: Vanessa Guillen's dad shares message of strength to mother of Gregory Wedel-Morales

Now Playing: Army officials give new details on investigation into Vanessa Guillen, Aaron Robinson

Now Playing: Black Americans have faced police brutality for generations

Now Playing: How do we grow from here? 'We have the power to transform the world we live in'

Now Playing: The fight for equality continues long after the 1963 March on Washington

Now Playing: Coronavirus impact: What happens tomorrow?

Now Playing: Pandemics do not kill equally

Now Playing: The killer virus strikes

Now Playing: Inside the pandemic's lost month

Now Playing: Everyone knew a pandemic would come one day

Now Playing: During holiday celebrations, deadly virus was already on the march

Now Playing: After 34 years, Timothy Coggins family felt safe enough to honor him: Part 11

Now Playing: Timothy Coggins' family reacts to the verdict of his murder suspect's trial: Part 10

Now Playing: Witnesses take the stand in Timothy Coggins murder suspect's 2018 trial: Part 9

Now Playing: Timothy Coggins murder suspect's trial starts with an unexpected development: Part 8

Now Playing: What authorities discovered in Timothy Coggins murder suspect's well: Part 7

Now Playing: Suspects in Timothy Coggins case charged with murder 34 years later: Part 6