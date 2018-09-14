Transcript for Undercover audio shows how teens helped police expose friend for killing ex

This steam is on. You tell the status of the gun on him and yet to be that always else he's done based in no way in card once. It was veterans tracked back. Costs us. This is actual audio of the guys inside the car tests there are. Are you anxious to want to see it right away or do you know that you. Patient self what do you think we tried a little bit. Waited to Attica gang is it and handing them missing its core seeing and he isn't and maybe he actors here. Three undercover vehicles are riding alongside them they communicate with Nolan Alex B and group taxed. With the tension mounting the guys who make their way up to this apartment complex. They aren't here. And they said the vehicles per. I saved Foley. About ten minutes or so talking. Like putting on white gloves and waiting everything very meticulous about how he got everything out. And in please I kept waiting kept waiting. And are you texting at that point. At least I totally got the bag. Totally didn't see everybody had a bad awful like splash close. It is needed supposedly in there and it was about happens in I don't know him phone mark. Does or will go and. There it is they finally see the murder weapon.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.