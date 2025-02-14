Victim's family on loss and moving forward after Natalie Cochran's guilty verdict

Natalie Cochran was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in January 2025. Donna Bolt told “20/20” she felt she finally received justice for her son, Michael Cochran.

February 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live