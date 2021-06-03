Transcript for New video evidence from Moorers’ home presented at Sidney Moorer’s retrial: Part 10

eligible patients pay as little as $10. All testimonies now underway in the retrial of Sidney Moorer. Both sides are trying to make their mark on the jury that can close a six-year investigation. In September 2019, after a hung jury and a conviction for obstruction of justice, Sidney Moorer thought that he might have a chance, but prosecutors had some surprises in store. Raise your right hand, place your left hand on the do I believe bible. Sidney and Tammy Moorer had had a home surveillance camera system in their house, which they tore out on the 20th and reinstalled a new one on the 1 21st. Now, remember, Heather disappeared early in the morning of December 18th and anything that would have appeared on the old surveillance system wasn't there anymore, but investigators confiscated this new system anyway. Once the police finally got their surveillance footage, they saw Sidney was washing the car and vacuuming the car out on December 22nd. This DVD is a copy of the video surveillance system that was in the moorers' house. And what that security camera video shows is Sidney and Tammy spending hours cleaning their F-150 pickup truck. Not just cleaning the truck, but focusing on the rear passenger side. Originally we tried to use the video in the first trial, and we were denied. The judge felt like, look, a lot of people wash their truck. It's a new truck. That's not going to be enough to get you there. That's mere suspicion. Once we went back, and looked more at the footage and closer at the footage is when we found, look, there's more to this. About 30 minutes into cleaning the truck, Sidney starts a burn pile over in the side yard and starts burning some of the rags that they're cleaning with. That continues throughout the whole time they're there. So that kind of pushed it forward, and at that time the judge allowed us to play it nd put it into evidence. Okay. Once the rags were burned, could you have gotten any evidentiary value? No, they were destroyed in the burn pile. Like, to me that just screams guilty. The defense claimed that burning the trash is common in the Moorer's neighborhood. Honestly, after we saw what was on the tape, we would have never dreamed they would have done that knowing that that video surveillance camera was there. That was kind of, I felt like, the biggest mistake they had made. That wasn't the only piece of new evidence the prosecutors put forward. Other than Donald Demarino's testimony, I think one of the big moments of this trial was when Ashley Caison took the stand, who is Tammy Moorer's sister. Tammy's sister Ashley was called by the defense to testify on Tammy's behalf, but who would she play better for, the defense or the prosecution? The prosecutors asked Ashley about video that they claimed showed Tammy looking for police listening devices. You were looking for bugs weren't you? You and your sister Tammy were looking through -- Bugs? Yeah, to see if the police had left any, I'm assuming, devices. Y'all were looking all through the trees? No, I don't recall. Okay. I can play this video and we can refresh your memory. You want me to refresh your memory? Sure. I don't recall doing that. You literally could see Tammy Moorer with a mirror looking under items in the house and in the yard, trying to find out if the police had put anything there. It looks to me like she's pulling weeds out of her garden, which she did all the time. Okay, keep looking. Keep looking. Does it look like a mirror? I can't tell to be honest. It's either too far away or the picture is not good enough. The things she said, you couldn't reconcile it with the evidence. Still, despite Ashley's testimony, prosecutors argued thatmy's actions on video were yet another piece of damning evidence against the moorers. Tammy Moorer, is a woman who's concerned about police surveillance because, number one, she hates losing control, and number two, she knows exactly what she did that night, she knows extly where poor Heather Elvis is, and she doesn't want to get caught. Are there any additional witnesses, Mr. Helms? Your honor, the state has nothing further. All right. Ladies and gentlemen, this will conclude the evidentiary portion of this process. Even though there may be suspicious behavior that we simply could not trust the circumstances enough to say that we're convinced beyond a reasonable doubt. Like I told the jury in opening statements, this is absolutely a circumstantial evidence case for two reasons. One, Sidney and Tammy Moorer are not cooperating. They don't have to. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. But, more than that, they lied, they misled police, they deleted records, they destroyed evidence. And I am here to ask you at the end of this story to give justice to this family and this community. These people have been patient and persistent, and I'm asking you to give them the ending to this story that Heather Elvis deserves. I'm asking you for justice.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.