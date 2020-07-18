{"duration":"4:08","description":"Shirley Sisk, who managed the trailer park where suspect William Moore had lived, said his wife had told her about Moore and Frankie Gebhardt's plan to kill Coggins. ","mediaType":"us only 08","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"71853835","title":"Witnesses come forward with information in Timothy Coggins' case: Part 5","url":"/2020/video/witnesses-forward-information-timothy-coggins-case-part-71853835"}