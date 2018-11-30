Woman goes from grieving widow to suspect in husband's murder: Part 3

During Sandy Melgar's interrogation, detectives indicated that they couldn't understand how she could have been unaware of her husband's brutal attack in the next room.
6:27 | 11/30/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman goes from grieving widow to suspect in husband's murder: Part 3

