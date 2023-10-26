Woman recounts fleeing kidnapping attempt by man decades before his murder conviction

Robin Gardner survived an attempted abduction by James Worley when she was 26 in 1990, more than two decades before Worley abducted and killed Sierah Joughin.

October 26, 2023

