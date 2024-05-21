Georgia, Oregon, Idaho and Kentucky primaries 2024: Live results and analysis

Democratic women we’re watching

According to the Center for American Women and Politics, in primaries that have been decided through May 8, 41 percent of Democrats' U.S. House nominees thus far are women, compared to just 14 percent of Republicans'. In short, Democrats are nominating many more women in this cycle than Republicans, thus far.

How Democratic women are doing tonight Results for female candidates in the Kentucky, Georgia, Idaho and Oregon Democratic primaries for House, as of XXX p.m. Eastern Candidate Office % Reporting Vote Share Status Erin Marshall KY-01 0% 0% — Shauna Rudd KY-06 0 0 — Patti Hewitt GA-01 0 0 — Maura Keller GA-03 0 0 — Nikema Williams* GA-05 0 0 — Lucy McBath* GA-06 0 0 — Jerica Richardson GA-06 0 0 — Mandisha Ann-Marie Thomas GA-06 0 0 — Tambrei Cash GA-09 0 0 — Alexandra "Lexy" Doherty GA-10 0 0 — Jessica Fore GA-10 0 0 — Katy "Kate" L. Stamper GA-11 0 0 — Elizabeth "Liz" Johnson GA-12 0 0 — Uloma Kama GA-13 0 0 — Karen Rene GA-13 0 0 — Kaylee Peterson ID-01 0 0 — Suzanne Bonamici* OR-01 0 0 — Courtney E. Casgraux (Moore) OR-01 0 0 — Maxine E. Dexter OR-03 0 0 — Susheela Jayapal OR-03 0 0 — Rachel Lydia Rand OR-03 0 0 — Val Hoyle* OR-04 0 0 — Janelle S. Bynum OR-05 0 0 — Jamie McLeod-Skinner OR-05 0 0 — Andrea Salinas* OR-06 0 0 — *Incumbent. Sources: Center for American Women and Politics, ABC News

We are watching several Democratic women today who are looking to add to those numbers, including a couple of primaries in Oregon where multiple female candidates are facing off in races that have drawn contentious outside spending.

In Oregon's 5th District, two women — state Rep. Janelle Bynum and attorney Jamie McLeod-Skinner — are running to face the one-term incumbent, Lori Chavez-DeRemer, in the general. Chavez-DeRemer, one of just 34 Republican women in the House, won election in 2022 by defeating McLeod-Skinner by just 2 percentage points. In 2022, with support from progressive groups like Our Revolution and Indivisible, McLeod-Skinner successfully mounted a progressive challenge to defeat a seven-term incumbent (Kurt Schrader) before losing to Chavez-DeRemer. In today's primary, McLeod-Skinner doesn't have endorsements from Our Revolution or Indivisible, but she is endorsed by many local groups, and a few sitting members of Congress, while Bynum is endorsed by EMILYs List, plus Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek. No matter who wins, November's general election will be a rematch. Bynum defeated Chavez-DeRemer in state house races in 2016 and 2018. This district will play a crucial role in the Republicans' attempts to maintain their slim majority in the U.S. House.

In Oregon's deep-blue 3rd District, several women are competing for the nomination to replace longtime Rep. Earl Blumenauer, who is not seeking reelection. In this crowded primary, two progressive women look to be the leading candidates — state Rep. Maxine Dexter and former Multnomah County Commissioner Susheela Jayapal. Jayapal's sister is Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the Democratic congresswoman from Washington, and member of The Squad. EMILYs List has not endorsed in this race.

Elsewhere in the state, EMILYs List has endorsed two Oregon incumbents — Rep. Val Hoyle in the 4th District and Rep. Andrea Salinas in the 6th. In 2022, Hoyle won her general election by about 7 points, and Salinas won hers by less than 3 points. Both are seen as targets for Republicans aiming to pick up seats this fall.

In Georgia's safely blue 6th District, recently redrawn due to redistricting, the Democrats' entire field is women: Rep. Lucy McBath (who currently represents the 7th District), state Rep. Mandisha Thomas and Cobb County Commissioner Jerica Richardson. And in the 13th, Rep. David Scott, who is 78 and also just saw his district redrawn, faces a host of challengers, two of whom are women — Uloma Kama, a physician, and Karen Rene, an attorney.

Finally, in Idaho's 1st District, Kaylee Peterson is running unopposed to face Rep. Russ Fulcher in this deep-red district in November, as she did in 2022. And in Kentucky, Erin Marshall is running unopposed in the 1st District, which is also a safely red seat and therefore an unlikely pickup for Democrats. I've written before that Republicans are more likely to nominate women as sacrificial lambs (which is a candidate who runs unopposed in a primary for a losing November seat to give members of their party a choice in the race), but Democrats do it, too! A Democratic woman (Shauna Rudd) is also running in Kentucky's 6th District against four men. This is also a safely red seat.

—Meredith Conroy, 538 contributor