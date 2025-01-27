What Americans think about Trump's plans | 538 Politics Podcast

What do Americans want from Trump’s second term? The crew delves into this question, exploring thermostatic public opinion and Trump’s strategy of testing the waters on key issues.

January 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live