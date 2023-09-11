Why Biden is losing support among voters of color | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast

Galen speaks with Carlos Odio of Equis Research and Terrance Woodbury of HIT Strategies to parse through recent data about voters of color.

September 11, 2023

