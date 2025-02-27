No, it's not getting more dangerous to fly | 538 Politics Podcast

In this installment of the 538 Politics podcast, Galen discusses flight safety data with CNN Senior Data Reporter and 538 alumnus himself Harry Enten.

February 27, 2025

