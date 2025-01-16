The highs and lows of Biden’s presidency | 538 Politics Podcast

With just days remaining in President Joe Biden’s term, the crew reflects on the past four years and tries to determine how this administration will be remembered.

January 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live