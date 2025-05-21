House expected to vote on Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

The House Rules Committee hearing on President Donald Trump’s massive spending and immigration bill is ongoing as of 6 a.m. Wednesday, and a final vote to advance the bill to the floor is to come.

May 21, 2025

