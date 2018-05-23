Colby Smith Official ABC News Biography

Colby Smith serves as Senior Vice President, Content & Partnerships. In this position he oversees the development of ABC News across all emerging platforms from editorial, product and audience development to partnerships, distribution and marketing. In addition, he is responsible for developing original programming for non-linear platforms and new digital video services.

In this integral role Smith has retooled ABC News’ content and distribution strategy and revamped its suite of products to grow reach, engagement and monetization around the world. In 2018, he spearheaded the launch of ABC News Live, a new 24/7 livestream service, as well as a new digital portfolio for “Good Morning America.” Smith played a vital role in bringing FiveThirtyEight to ABC News to supercharge its political coverage.

Under Smith’s leadership ABC News received the prestigious Edward R. Murrow award for ‘Best Website’ for the first time since 2001 and became the first digital team to win back-to-back News and Documentary Emmy Awards in the history of the TV news industry in 2016 and 2017. He instituted a new data-driven approach to editorial and product design to drive monthly video views from 60 million to over 1 billion.

Smith joined ABC News in 2011 as part of the business development team with a focus on mobile products. Within a year Smith was promoted to head of digital business development, where he managed partnerships across tech and editorial, and was instrumental in obtaining new distribution deals with Hulu, Apple and Roku. He also introduced the concept of Audience Development to the Disney I ABC Television Group.

Smith’s career in media began at KPSP in Palm Desert, California as Senior Executive Producer. He is a graduate of Stanford University and received his MBA from UCLA.