Sen. Cory Booker & Gov. Glenn Youngkin Sunday on "This Week" with Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, November 6, 2022.

HEADLINERS

Sen. Cory Booker

(D) New Jersey

Exclusive

Gov. Glenn Youngkin

(R) Virginia

Exclusive

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Nate Silver

FiveThirtyEight Editor-in-Chief

Rick Klein

ABC News Political Director

Presenting the new ABC News/Washington Post poll

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Chris Christie

(R) Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Sarah Isgur

Former Justice Department Spokesperson

ABC News Contributor

Yvette Simpson

Democracy for America CEO

ABC News Contributor

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.