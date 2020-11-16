'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin's biography

— -- Three-time Emmy Award-winner Sunny Hostin has been a co-host of “The View” since 2016. Hostin previously served as a host and legal analyst at CNN, as well as a fill-in co-anchor for ABC News’ “World News Now” and “America This Morning.” Hostin’s debut book, “I Am These Truths: A Memoir of Identity, Justice, and Living Between Worlds” (Sept. 22; HarperOne), features an introspective look into the challenges she faced while being raised by teenage parents in housing projects, the many obstacles she overcame to become a federal prosecutor, and her ultimate path to becoming an incredibly successful television journalist.

Last winter, Hostin hosted and executive produced a six-episode documentary series, “Truth About Murder with Sunny Hostin,” on Investigation Discovery. The series explores the stories behind some of the nation’s most notorious homicides. Each episode, she meets with forensic experts, law enforcement officials, prosecutors, defense attorneys and the families of each victim, showing viewers how cases are solved.

Hostin will also release her first novel next summer, “Summer on the Bluffs” (William Morrow), the first of her upcoming three-book fiction series. Drawing from elements of her own story, the book stars a talented Afro-Latina lawyer, and chronicles her escapades with her godsisters in Oak Bluffs, the most exclusive Black beach community in the country.

Originally from the South Bronx, Hostin’s longstanding commitment to social justice began at a young age. Growing up as the daughter of biracial parents, she faced the pressures of poverty and police harassment, and experienced firsthand the insidious workings of systemic racism. After graduating from Notre Dame Law School, she began her career as an appellate law clerk and went on to become a trial attorney for the Justice Department and a federal prosecutor. During her time as Assistant U.S. Attorney, she was awarded the Special Achievement Award by Attorney General Janet Reno for her prosecution of child sexual predators. Serving as a board member for Safe Horizon, Hostin fought for the successful passage of the New York State Child Victims Act in 2019, making it easier for child sex abuse victims to seek justice as adults. An inescapable voice from the top echelons of news and entertainment, Hostin continues uses her platform to advocate for and give a voice to the marginalized.

A gifted storyteller, Hostin’s impressive depth of knowledge carries over to politics and the criminal justice system. She has brought clarity and context to some of the biggest stories of the past decade, including incisive political analysis of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and subsequent presidency, the college admission scandal, the George Zimmerman trial, the unrest in Ferguson and Baltimore, and the AME church shooting in Charleston. In May 2020, Hostin and a group of Black female activists penned an authoritative op-ed for The Washington Post urging presidential candidate Joe Biden to select a Black female vice-presidential candidate, ultimately predicting his selection of Kamala Harris. Hostin won two Emmys for her work as a correspondent for ABC’s “Good Morning America” and one for her work as a correspondent for the ABC News Special, “The President and the People.”

Hostin currently resides in Westchester, NY with her husband and two children, Gabriel, 18, and Paloma, 14.