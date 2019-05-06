Transcript for Child murders rattle St. Louis suburbs in 1993

We begin tonight from another series of violent crimes in a week when we've had so much of it. The shootings on the Long Island railroad the discovery last weekend of the body of twelve year old Polly Klaas in California. This time the story comes from the suburbs around Saint Louis in the past two weeks two young girls have been kidnapped and murdered. Today police are investigating the possible disappearance of a third child today. Here's ABC's Erin Hayes. Saint Louis parents are taking no chances picking their children up at school patrolling the school bus jobs the child abductions have them frozen with fear. You're just afraid to let your kids on your side it's. A lot of go to tosses down snap there. Staff there. Is scary it is really scary it. I don't know like induces protect my family and protect our friends and neighbors. It began when nine year old NG how his men disappeared on her way home from her school bus stop last month nine days later police found her body. Then ten year old Cass city center vanished on her way twin neighbor's house in the middle of the day. The city turned out to search capacities mother appealed to the kidnap for them. We just can't deed to come home sadly police say while her mother was leading Cassidy was probably already dead. Yesterday the little girl's body was found in a vacant city law. Investigators say they found the personal body alarm Cassidy is mother had bought for her tossed aside and blaring in a neighbor's yard. They also say three other Saint Louis area children. Reported someone tried to abduct them this week at roadblocks police press passers by for clues as to who was stalking the children. And give us all week. Anything somebody might have seen that. It seems significant on a pass as significant now has stunned parents know is that these are the kinds of neighborhoods where families feel safe. Quiet places with street names like tulip tree lane but a child killer could lurk here unnoticed and walk away with their children. As the wondering if any place is really safe anymore. Erin Hayes ABC news Saint Louis.

