Transcript for 'War of the Worlds' radio scare turns 50 in 1988

Fifty years ago tonight Halloween eve 1938. Americans gathered around their radios were fooled frightened even panic for what they heard. As many as a million of those who listened to Orson Welles radio drama war of the worlds I actually believed. An invasion from Morris was under way. Ned potter sports. Ladies and gentlemen we have dropped our program of dance music to bring to a special bulletin from the in Grover is milled that evening there were voices coming from this guy and 850 the have a huge flaming object. Believed to be a meteorite fell are by far. In the neighborhood of Covert military and I am a grave announcement to make incredible as it may seem those strange beings who landed in the Disney farmland tonight. The vanguard of an invading army from the planet Mars. Today groupers bill happily celebrates Orson Welles broadcast. But people still wonder how anyone could fall for a radio drop. I'm so authentic. We took just bullets and we've just part of renewables and all of us everybody's is going acted as shotgun going originals. Many frightened people actually heard little if any of the actual broadcast. Instead they caught word of urgent sounding news bulletins. At a time when there were plenty of real ones. People were vulnerable in 1938. There were worried about the war and there were worried about the economy and perhaps were a little bit. Upset and nervous because it was Halloween. Orson Welles had shaken the country without knowing it was possible. Came rather as a great surprise to us that they're storing. About a mythical invasion by monsters from the planet my should've had so. Profound an effective on radio listeners. What wills did was say boo on the radio and America actually jumped. Ned potter ABC news Grover is bill editors in.

